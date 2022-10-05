Comment: Norwich City should consider recalling 7-goal/assist star from L1 loan amid flying form

Norwich City sent young star Bali Mumba on loan to Plymouth Argyle during the summer transfer window.

Norwich City man Mumba spent a difficult spell on loan with Championship side Peterborough United over the second half of last season. He made a decent impression early on but after a change in manager, game time was more limited as Posh were relegated.

Mumba has headed out on loan again this season though, linking up with League One promotion chasers Plymouth Argyle.

His start to life at Home Park couldn’t have gone much better either. Operating on his favoured left-hand side, Mumba has managed a thoroughly impressive two goals and five assists in 11 league games for the Pilgrims.

The former Sunderland youngster’s fine form comes amid an ongoing shortage of left-sided defenders back with parent club Norwich City, giving Dean Smith and those back at Carrow Road some food for thought in the months running up to the January transfer window.

Dimi Giannoulis, Sam McCallum and Jacob Sorensen’s absences have meant Sam Byram has had to fill in on the left.

McCallum has struggled with injuries before and Sorensen is best deployed in midfield, so bringing back Mumba could be the Canaries’ best bet rather than dipping into the transfer market either before or during the winter window.

Mumba has proven his quality in League One and he’s seen as a top talent back in Norfolk, so recalling him and getting him on the track to a regular starting role could be a good next step to take in his development.

It is worth saying though, if game time will be limited back at Norwich City, a Plymouth Argyle stay could be best. He’s flying under Steven Schumacher and has a chance of playing an important role in a big season for the Pilgrims.

At the very least though, a winter recall should come into consideration amid the Canaries’ left-back issues and Mumba’s form.