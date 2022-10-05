Burnley team news and predicted XI to face Stoke City with Scott Twine return seemingly imminent

Burnley host Stoke City in the Championship this evening.

Burnley see Stoke City head to Turf Moor, in what promises to be another challenging match for both sides.

Stoke go into this one on the back of their 4-0 humbling at the hands of Watford on Sunday, whilst Burnley are looking for a return to winning ways after drawing at Cardiff.

Vincent Kompany’s side remain in 4th place of the table despite winning just one of their last four in league.

Burnley team news

Scott Twine’s return to action seems imminent now. Many expected him to be involved against Cardiff City but he was left out – it remains to be seen whether he’ll feature in the side to face Stoke City tonight.

Kevin Long is still working his way back from injury having recently featured for the club’s U21 side.

Darko Churlinov (unknown) and Ashley Westwood (ankle) remain the club’s longer-term absentees.

Predicted XI

Muric (GK)

Maatsen

Beyer

Harwood-Bellis

Roberts

Cork

Cullen

Tella

Brownhill

Gudmundsson

Rodriguez

Burnley didn’t put in their best performance v Cardiff, but that shouldn’t stop Kompany form naming a largely unchanged team on his side’s return to Turf Moor.

The only change he might make is to bring Jordan Beyer back into the XI in place of Charlie Taylor, with Beyer having impressed in his first start for the club v Bristol City last month.

Elsewhere, Kompany definitely has rotational options but his best XI is arguably the one outlined above, and if all are fit then this should be the team to face Stoke.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.