Bristol City boss provides injury update on Kal Naismith

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson has issued an update on the injury to Kal Naismith in an interview with BBC Radio Bristol.

Bristol City picked up a point at home to bottom side Coventry City on Tuesday evening after a 0-0 draw. The result means they sit in 11th place in the table after 12 games played, and are winless in four.

Yet despite their lacklustre form, the bigger concern last night was losing one of their star players to injury.

Naismith started the game in the centre of the back-three and left the pitch before half-time, coming off in the 41st minute.

Speaking to BBC Radio Bristol after the game Pearson was asked for an update on Naismith, but the Robins boss admitted they will have to play the waiting game.

“I don’t know, he’ll probably get it scanned tomorrow,” he said.

“We’ll probably find out a bit more detail in the next 24-48 hours and then go from there.”

As Pearson states, they are yet to determine the extent of the injury and so there is no return date as things stand. The Bristol City supporters, players and coaching staff will want to get the defender back to full fitness as quickly as possible.

A blow for Bristol City…

It does come as a bit of a blow for the Robins, who desperately need consistency if they are to keep pace with the division’s top six and mount a charge for the play-offs come the end of the season. In order to do this they will need their best players fit and available.

Replacing Naismith won’t be easy, especially considering he is an integral part of their squad and is key to how Pearson wants his team to play. Bristol City will need to find a suitable solution whilst they assess the player and whilst he continues his recovery.

Bristol City won’t want to rush Naismith back however, as it could aggravate the injury upon his return. However, given their lack of options in defence with injuries to Tomas Kalas and Timm Klose, they will need to get bodies back to help get back to winning ways.