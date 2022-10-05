Blackpool facing new injury crisis in key position after player’s ‘accident at home’, Appleton reveals

Blackpool right-back Jordan Gabriel has undergone a scan and will see a specialist later this week after injuring his knee at home, manager Michael Appleton has revealed.

Blackpool have already endured torrid luck with injuries this season.

Their midfield department has been ravaged over the early stages of the campaign and new concerns were raised when go-to right-back Gabriel was absent from the squad for the Tangerines’ 0-0 draw with Sunderland on Tuesday night.

Now, following the tie, an update has emerged on the former Nottingham Forest man’s injury.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Tangerines boss Appleton revealed that Gabriel’s blow ‘looks like a lateral meniscus’. There’s no idea on the timescale of his absence yet but he will be seeing a specialist later this week. He said:

“He’s had a scan, but he sees the specialist later this week.

“We’re down to bare bones as it is, so it’s a blow because it’s something we could have done without.”

Appleton went on to detail that Gabriel happened when he was at home sitting on a stool, making clear his disappointment for the 24-year-old amid a promising display against Norwich City.

“It was an accident at home when he was sitting on a stool,” he said. “But these things happen.

“I’ve probably had four occasions over the last 10 years where I’ve had players injured when they’re at home or out and about. Accidents do happen, it’s part and parcel of life in general.

“It’s dead unfortunate, I feel for Jordan. He got stronger and stronger (against Norwich City) on Saturday and grew into the game more and more, so I can imagine his disappointment and frustration is as much as mine is.”

1 of 10 Bolton Wanderers Bristol Rovers Barnsley Burton Albion

Out of luck…

As said before, Blackpool have been dealing with an injury crisis in midfield for much of the season already, so to have a new blow emerge after an accident at home for Gabriel just shows that the Tangerines are all out of luck.

It will be hoped a trip to the specialist can provide some positive news for Blackpool for Gabriel. Until then though, the versatile Callum Connolly will have to deputise at right-back shortly after moving back into a midfield role.

Prior to his absence vs Sunderland, Gabriel had played a part in the last nine Championship games.

He had started six of those, also providing an assist in the 3-3 draw with Burnley back in August. It now seems he faces a spell out though, but it remains to be seen just how long he will be sidelined for.