Bilic puts potential timeline on Watford injuries with Cleverley and co closing in on returns

Watford manager Slaven Bilic says the Swansea City game tonight comes ‘too early’ for some of his injured players.

Watford face Swansea City tonight in what is Bilic’s first home game in charge of the Hornets.

He got off to a flying start last weekend when his new side thumped Stoke City 4-0 away from home, but tonight’s game against the Swans promises to be a tough one.

Russell Martin’s men have shot up the table after winning three of their last four in the league, sitting in 12th place ahead of tonight.

It should make for an exciting clash at Vicarage Road. But Bilic remains without some key players in the likes of Tom Cleverley, Joao Pedro and Craig Cathcart.

Speaking to the club ahead of tonight, Bilic said:

“It’s too early for some players who are injured to come back for Swansea, it’s more like Blackpool or even Norwich.”

As well as the above trio, William Troost-Ekong, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Jeremy Ngakia are all sidelined, with the latter two looking more like longer-term absentees.

But Cleverley has been closing in on his return to action for a couple of weeks now, with Pedro and Cathcart’s injuries not looking like serious ones.

We could potentially see a bolstered Watford side for the Blackpool or Norwich City games later this month.

A good run ahead?

Watford’s win over Stoke will have given the players a lot of confidence.

And Bilic may have already unlocked his side’s attacking potential, so the returns of players like Cleverley and Pedro will only bolster his side’s chances of winning games in the Championship.

The Hornets could move as high as 5th with a win tonight. But the Swans will provide a really stern test of Watford’s mettle, with Martin also able to see his side climb unto the top-six with a win tonight.

The game tonight kicks off at 7:45pm.