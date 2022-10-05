Beale discusses latest Chris Willock injury blow after QPR’s win over Sheffield United

QPR manager Michael Beale says it is ‘too early to say’ how serious Chris Willock’s injury is, after last night’s win at Sheffield United.

QPR headed to Bramall Lane last night to face a Sheffield United side who hadn’t lost since the opening day of the season.

And the R’s would leave with all three points after a 1-0 win courtesy of Willock’s sixth Championship goal of the season, coming in the 51st minute of the game.

But just five minutes later, the former Arsenal man was forced off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Speaking to the club after the game, Beale said of the 24-year-old:

“It is too early to say [how serious the injury is].

“I am hoping he felt something and has come off at the right time. There were no signs in terms of his recovery from the game [against Bristol City] and the numbers he has been running that he was at risk so if it is a bad one I am devastated for him. But let’s not get too up or too down, let’s wait and see.”