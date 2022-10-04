‘We have to help him’ – Bruce defends under-fire West Brom man

West Brom manager Steve Bruce has defender under-fire goalkeeper David Button.

West Brom lost an international-level goalkeeper in Sam Johnstone last summer. Button has since stepped in to fill the no.1 spot at West Brom but so far this season, he’s split opinion.

Button has kept just one clean sheet all season, with Baggies fans having criticised some of his recent performances – notably in the defeat v Birmingham City last month and against Swansea City last weekend.

But speaking to Express & Star, Baggies boss Bruce jumped to the defence of the 33-year-old after the defeat v Swansea, saying:

“He’s frustrated because at the end of the day goalkeepers don’t want goals to go in, they pride themselves on keeping a clean sheet.