‘We have to help him’ – Bruce defends under-fire West Brom man

West Brom manager Steve Bruce has defender under-fire goalkeeper David Button.
West Brom lost an international-level goalkeeper in Sam Johnstone last summer. Button has since stepped in to fill the no.1 spot at West Brom but so far this season, he’s split opinion.
Button has kept just one clean sheet all season, with Baggies fans having criticised some of his recent performances – notably in the defeat v Birmingham City last month and against Swansea City last weekend.
But speaking to Express & Star, Baggies boss Bruce jumped to the defence of the 33-year-old after the defeat v Swansea, saying:
“He’s frustrated because at the end of the day goalkeepers don’t want goals to go in, they pride themselves on keeping a clean sheet.
“We have to help him more, he hasn’t helped himself today [Saturday], of course, but we haven’t helped him enough.
“If we have to keep scoring two or three – which we seem to do by the way – then we’re not going to win football matches. So we have to do the basics better, I’ll have a big, long look at how we can make that better.”
Button remains a player with bags of experience having previously represented a number of Football League teams, but most notably Brentford and Fulham.
Will Bruce drop Button?
Providing Bruce stays in the job for much longer, he might yet be forced into making a decision on Button. Yes, defending needs to be better, but Button has made a few too may individual mistakes this season.
Not signing a new goalkeeper in the summer looks like it’s already come back to haunt Bruce and West Brom, with Alex Palmer currently playing as no.2.
Palmer lacks Championship experience but he’s spent a lot of time out on loan in previous seasons, and his time to shine might just be around the corner.
It’d a difficult one for Bruce to manage, but managers need to make these big decisions.
West Brom return to action v Preston North End tomorrow night.