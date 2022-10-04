Two-time Championship promotion-winner named on Hull City’s managerial shortlist – three other contenders named

Hull City have former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker on their managerial shortlist alongside Carlos Carvahal, Carlos Corberan and Sergen Yalcin, Football Insider has claimed.

Hull City are on the hunt for a new boss after parting ways with Shota Arveladze last week.

Though the sacking wasn’t much of a shock amid their poor form, the timing surprised many, relieving him of his duties on the day of the Tigers’ clash with Luton Town just after the international break had come to an end.

Since, plenty of candidates have emerged and now, Football Insider has named Hull City’s four-man shortlist.

Their new report states that among the contenders is Scott Parker, who was sacked by Bournemouth earlier this season. He joins Carlos Carvahal and Carlos Corberan, two former Championship bosses, on the list along with Turkish coach Sergen Yalcin.

All are currently out of work amid Hull City’s interest in their services.

Down to four…

Of the four names listed, all have attributes that could appeal to the Tigers.

Parker, Carvahal and Corberan all have experience of fighting it out at the top end of the Championship, although Parker is the only of the three to have won a promotion. Yalcin, on the other hand, will have plenty of knowhow when it comes to the Turkish game, which could appeal to Acun Ilicali.

Other reports have said Carvahal will not be heading to the MKM Stadium, but it remains to be seen just how the situation pans out.

What is clear though is that the Tigers are casting their net wide in their search for a new boss, and it will be hoped Arveladze’s replacement can succeed where he failed in his time in Humberside.