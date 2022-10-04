‘There’s a lot on the line here’ – Preston North End v West Brom prediction: The72

Preston North End host West Brom at Deepdale on Wednesday evening.

Preston North End’s capacity for a 0-0 draw has become something of a running joke in recent weeks, with Saturday’s stalemate at the Stadium of Light representing their sixth goalless tie of the campaign.

The Lilywhites have both the worst attacking record and conversely the best defensive numbers in the division, with home fixtures particularly starved of goalmouth action. They’re yet to pick up a home win too, though this a good chance to do so.

The Lancashire outfit will be buoyed by the fact that West Brom are yet to earn a victory on the road.

The Baggies suffered a disappointing 3-2 defeat at the hands of Swansea City on Saturday afternoon, a difficult set back to take after a hard-fought point at Carrow Road just before the leagues two-week hiatus.

Steve Bruce’s men sit just above the relegation places, having been unable to claim a win since their 5-2 drubbing of Hull City at the Hawthornes in mid-August. The ex-Newcastle United boss will likely be feeling the pressure this week, with Chris Wilder’s sacking a little too close for comfort, given that his side are currently level on points with dismissing club Middlesbrough.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers offered their score predictions ahead of the fixture…

1 of 10 Burton Albion Barnsley Blackburn Rovers Burnley

Ryan Murray

”In many ways, this fixture sees a clash of two styles.

“West Brom haven’t struggled in front of goal this term, netting seventeen goals in eleven games, but have shipped just as many the opposite way. Conversely, Preston set-up for games in chess-like fashion, and have totted up the draws as a consequence.

“It may seem odd to say given PNE’s shot-shy approach, but I expect goals from either side at Deepdale. However, they may just cancel each other out.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 2-2 West Brom

1 of 10 Burton Albion Barnsley Blackburn Rovers Burnley

James Ray

“Given the drawing records of both sides, it seems a tie is inevitable for this one on paper.

“There’s a lot on the line here though, especially for West Brom and Bruce. The Baggies boss is under serious pressure amid a dreadful start to the season and if they fail to pick up a win here, you have to fear for his future at the club.

“Preston are in dire need of a home win though, and watching West Brom’s performances on the road, they might just get it.

“It’s a tough one to call and while I feel Preston might nick it, I’m going for a draw.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 1-1 West Brom