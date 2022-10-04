Swansea City handed selection boost with mainstay deemed fit for Watford clash

Swansea City assistant head coach Matt Gill has confirmed defender Kyle Naughton will be fit to face Watford after picking up a shoulder injury against West Brom.

Swansea City were on the right end of a late goal for once at the weekend as they sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory over West Brom through a Michael Obafemi finish in the 89th minute.

The goal made it three wins from four for the Swans but it wasn’t all good news, with Naughton picking up a shoulder injury.

Now though, ahead of Swansea City’s trip to Hertfordshire to face Slaven Bilic’s Watford, a reassuring update has emerged on the experienced defender’s fitness.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Russell Martin’s no.2 Gill stated that Naughton has been deemed fit.

It means that everyone came through from the weekend win unscathed, with a couple of knocks picked up but nothing to worry Martin and co in their team selection it seems. Here’s what he had to say:

“Everyone came through unscathed at the weekend.

“There were a couple of knocks, obviously Naughts was in the wars a little bit with his shoulder but he has come through okay, which is great.”

A late call will be made on the fitness of Joe Allen though, while the game comes too soon for Liam Cullem and Jamie Paterson.

The fight for a start…

Naughton has been a mainstay at the back for Martin’s Swans, playing a part in all 11 Championship games so far.

His passing ability has made him a key part of Martin’s defence but there have been instances where he has been called into question in recent weeks. A player of his experience will know full well a place in the starting XI is never guaranteed though, but he’ll be hoping to start again after being deemed fit for the Watford clash.

The versatile former Tottenham Hotspur defender has the likes of Harry Darling and Joel Latibeaudiere to battle for a starting spot with, and it’s a fight that he’s been winning so far this season.