Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Blackpool with key men still injured

Sunderland welcome Blackpool to the Stadium of Light this evening in another Championship outing.

The Black Cats have dropped to 8th following the weekend’s results, and some will feel hard done by that they weren’t able to come away from the Preston North End outing with three points. Tony Mowbray has helped solidity Sunderland’s backline, without losing the attacking threat, but the lack of strikers at the moment is posing it’s fair share of problems.

Blackpool are struggling to build any momentum and the Seasiders are winless in their past three outings. Their last match against Norwich City ended 1-0 to the Canaries, but Michael Appleton’s men did have success throughout. Blackpool have the ability to cause Sunderland problems and no doubt the visitors will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Sunderland team news

Ellis Simms is unlikely to be available after it was revealed the striker had to return to Everton to undergo scans.

Daniel Ballard also remains out following his injury picked up earlier this season against QPR.

Ross Stewart and Niall Huggins remain out with longer-term injuries.

Predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Alese

O’Nien

Batth

Gooch

Clarke

Evans

Neil

Roberts

Pritchard

Diallo

Following Saturday’s game against Preston North End, it seems clear that Sunderland have better options when Diallo is leading the line, as opposed to Embleton, so this would be a welcomed change by many from Mowbray.

Aji Alese will likely keep his spot at the back after Mowbray confirmed Cirkin would feature on the bench.

Other than that, it’s likely Mowbray will stick with the same team which has performed well as of late.

The game kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.