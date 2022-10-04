‘Rubbish on the road’ – Rotherham United v Millwall prediction: The72

Millwall head to South Yorkshire to face Rotherham United in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

Gary Rowett’s side have found it difficult to pick up points up late, losing five of their last seven Championship fixtures. The Lions head up the M1 after losing to Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, with the defeat in Lancashire causing them to slip to 16th in the league table.

However, the South Londoners may have timed their visit to the AESSEAL New York stadium well, with Rotherham United currently in disarray following the departure of boss Paul Warne to Derby Country.

The Millers were humbled at home on Saturday afternoon, beaten 2-0 by a confident Wigan Athletic outfit.

Exeter City chief Matt Taylor is favourite to take the Rotherham United hot seat, with the young coach accruing plenty of admirers during a successful four years in Devon.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ryan Murray

”The home side will still be reeling over the loss of Warne, with his decision to drop into League One making his exit even more painful. Rotherham United have surprised a few with their early season form, but they’ll have to be careful their hard work doesn’t quickly unravel.

“Conversely, Millwall will be looking to jump start their campaign, with last season’s near play-off finish now looking like a distant memory. I expect Rowett to send his troops out guns blazing, and eventually grind down what has been a dependable United rear guard so far this term.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Millwall

Luke Phelps

“Despite defeat against Wigan last time out, Rotherham remain a team high up in the Championship table. I don’t think they’ll free fall down the table after losing Warne, but a game against Millwall is a tough test and another loss could really dent their confidence.

“But the Lions are rubbish on the road. They’ve taken just one point from all their away games this season and they might yet see this game as the perfect oppurtunity to pick up their first away win.

“I really don’t know how this one will pan out, so I’m going to sit on the fence and say it’ll be a draw.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-2 Millwall