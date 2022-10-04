Reporter makes Carlos Carvalhal claim amid links to both Hull City and Wolves

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says that Carlos Carvalhal ‘will not’ become the next Hull City manager.

Carvalhal, 56, has once again been linked with a return to English football.

The former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss recently parted ways with Abu Dhabi club Al Wahda, having been linked with both Hull City and Wolves this week.

But Crook has revealed that the Portuguese boss is not heading to Hull City, who sacked Shota Arveladze last week.

Carlos Carvalhal will not be the new #HCAFC manager. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) October 4, 2022

Reports coming out of Europe yesterday (via Sport Witness) linked Carvalhal with the Hull City and Wolves openings, but played down his interest in the Hull City job whilst playing up a move to Wolves.

For Hull, it always seemed like it’d be an ambitious appointment, and now we know that Carvalhal will not be heading to the MKM Stadium anytime soon.

Who will Hull City turn to next?

A number of names have so far been mentioned alongside the Hull City job, with a report from HullLive yesterday giving a detailed insight into the club’s managerial search.

It seems like owner Acun Ilicali might once again turn to an overseas manager, with Olympiacos boss Pedro Martins being linked.

But the fans might want to see someone with a bit of Championship experience come in, and there’s plenty of options on the market in names like Sean Dyche and now Chris Wilder.

The project at Hull City will be an attractive one for a lot of managers with Ilicali showing over the summer that he’s not afraid to spend money.

But he’s expecting results.

Hull City return to action v Wigan Athletic tomorrow night.