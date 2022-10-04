Report reveals the likelihood of Chris Wilder to Hull City after Middlesbrough sacking

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali ‘is aware’ of Chris Wilder’s reputation, but a move for the sacked Middlesbrough boss ‘is extremely unlikely’, claims a report from HullLive.

Both Hull City and Middlesbrough are on the lookout for a new manager.

Hull parted ways with Shota Arveladze last week and Boro parted ways with Wilder this week, adding to the already high number of managerial casualties in the Championship this season.

1 of 10 Who is the current manager of Bradford City? Harry Redknapp Mark Hughes Darren Ferguson Stuart Pearce

Several names have so far been linked with the vacancy at the MKM Stadium and of course, after his Boro sacking, Wilder’s name has been mentioned by the bookmakers.

But an emerging report from HullLive has played down a potential move for Wilder, with Barry Cooper writing:

“Chris Wilder was sacked by Middlesbrough on Monday after a poor start to the season and Ilicali is aware of his reputation, but a move for Wilder is extremely unlikely at this stage.”

Former Sheffield United boss Wilder will remain a reputable manager at Championship level despite his poor showing in charge of Middlesbrough this season.

He’s previously earned promotion from both League One and the Championship with the Blades, having put on a decent display in his first season managing in the Premier League too.

Where next for Wilder?

After leaving Sheffield United previously, Wilder took a little time out of the game.

And he might do the same now after what’s been a turbulent few months with Boro, so we might not see Wilder back in the dugout for a little while yet.

But there’s plenty of jobs available right now with Hull, Boro and Cardiff City all looking for a new manager, and with West Brom looking like they might sack Steve Bruce soon as well.

Wilde won’t be short of options when he chooses to return to management, but it doesn’t seem like that will be with Hull City.