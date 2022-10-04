Recent Sheffield Wednesday trialist named in Birmingham City squad for U21s clash

Birmingham City appear to be casting an eye over free agent youngster Max Haygarth after naming him on the bench for their clash with Peterborough United’s U21s.

Birmingham City’s youth academy has seen some top talents make the step up to senior football over the years.

Jude Bellingham is the headline name of course, though the likes of Jordan James, George Hall, Jobe Bellingham and more are all either in the first-team frame at St. Andrew’s or pushing to earn a regular senior role under John Eustace’s management.

Now, it seems the Blues are taking a look at a possible addition to their esteemed academy ranks.

Birmingham City named Haygarth on the bench for their Professional Development League 2 match with Peterborough United’s youngsters on Tuesday, with Birmingham Live confirming it is indeed former Manchester United and Brentford talent Max.

It emerged last month Haygarth had been spending time training with Sheffield Wednesday, while he also spent time with Luton Town earlier this summer after being let go by Brentford at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Bidding to earn a deal…

Having spent time in strong academies like Manchester United and Brentford’s, it’s clear that Haygarth is a player with talent.

The fact he’s been given shots at Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town and now Birmingham City show he’s one for the future too. However, for one reason or the other, he remains a free agent, though the Blues will be grateful for the chance to cast their eyes over him.

He could prove to be a shrewd addition to the club’s youth ranks with a view to bringing him into the senior side.

Haygarth, 20, operates mainly as a winger, though he has been played through the middle before as either a striker or even in midfield.