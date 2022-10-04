QPR team news and predicted XI to face Sheffield United with duo potentially doubtful

QPR travel to Sheffield United in the Championship tonight.

QPR face league leaders Sheffield United at Bramall Lane tonight. It promises to be a really exciting Championship fixtures between two sides who are bang in form at the moment.

The Blades haven’t lost since the opening day of the season but were held at home to Birmingham City over the weekend, whilst the R’s have lost just one of their last seven in the league.

Michael Beale’s side sit in 5th place of the table ahead of tonight – there’s a gap of six points between them and Sheffield United as things stand.

QPR team news

QPR will be without Rob Dickie tonight. Beale was able to welcome back Jake Clarke-Salter on Saturday, but the ex-Chelsea man was forced off with cramp in the second half

Kenneth Paal was brought off v Bristol City last time out with a dead leg, but both he and Clarke-Salter are set to be available for tonight.

Whether they’ll start on the bench remains to be seen.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Dunne

Balogun

Laird

Johansen

Field

Iroegbunam

Willock

Chair

Roberts

The only possible change Beale might make tonight is starting Clarke-Salter on the bench, and Jimmy Dunne to come into the starting side.

Beale won’t want to rush Clarke-Salter back in given his recent time off, and he might yet consider some other rotational changes for tonight’s game with players like Andre Dozzell and Lyndon Dykes likely to be fully-fit after starting on the bench v Bristol City.

But the R’s put in a good performance over the weekend and so Beale will surely want to field a largely unchanged side.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.