QPR boss discusses Manchester United’s Ethan Laird – do United have a recall clause and how is Laird getting on this season?

QPR boss Michael Beale says he’s unsure whether Manchester United have a recall clause in Ethan Laird’s loan deal, but he expects there to be ‘some sort of option’.

Laird has been a standout performer for QPR since joining on loan from Manchester United.

The right-back was poised to join Watford on loan before that move fell through, and QPR swooped in.

Since, the 21-year-old has featured eight times in the Championship for Beale’s side, scoring once and assisting once and becoming a key player in the process.

And speaking to West London Sport about Laird’s loan deal, Beale was asked whether or not Laird will be with the club for the entire 2022/23 season, and whether United have a recall clause of some kind.

“I think in every loan agreement there might be some sort of option,” Beale said.

“Because if the boy came to London and didn’t settle or wasn’t playing then there’d always be a discussion, I think that’s always there.

“I haven’t gone over the contract, that’s not my job. My job’s to say ‘I want that player’, and obviously I’m actually delighted that the club were able to get him [Laird] in. So I don’t know the exact ins and outs, I’m the wrong person to ask.

“At this moment in time, the boy’s absolutely delighted to be here. He’s loving it, you can tell that on and off the pitch.”