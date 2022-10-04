Player released by West Brom last season now on trial with Sheffield Wednesday

Former West Brom man Owen Windsor is currently on trial with Sheffield Wednesday, reports The Star.

Windsor, 21, is a graduate of the West Brom youth academy.

The young striker never made his league debut for the Baggies, instead spending time out on loan with the likes of Grimsby Town, Newport County and last season, Carlisle United.

But the Baggies let Windsor go back in May and now, an emerging report from The Star has revealed that Windsor is currently on trial with League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

Their report says that Windsor was an unused substitute in an U21 game v Sheffield United on Monday and that the Owls are ‘looking to bolster their ranks’ after a recent injury to Luke Cook.

Sheffield Wednesday are developing a bit of a reputation for bringing free agents in on trial. But they don’t always sign them and so Windsor will really need to impress in order to land a deal at Hillsborough.