‘Beginner’s luck’ – Watford v Swansea City prediction: The72

Watford host Swansea City in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Watford come into this midweek clash at Vicarage Road off the back of a successful first outing under Slaven Bilic.

The Hornets cruised to a statement 4-0 win over Stoke City away from home, getting back to winning ways after the decision to part ways with Rob Edwards following a stuttering start. They’ll be keen to maintain the momentum gained heading into Wednesday’s tie too as Bilic makes his home debut.

They face a Swansea City side that has started to put some wins together following a shaky start though, setting up for an intriguing tie between two former Premier League sides.

Russell Martin’s men have now won three of their last four, defeating West Brom late on to make it two in a row, so they head to Hertfordshire in hope of making in three in a row.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“Watford put in a fantastic display away to Stoke City at the weekend, helping Bilic get off to the perfect start. He’ll face a tough task on Wednesday though, with Swansea finally starting to come good.

“It was a pleasant change for the Swans to be on the good end of a late goal at the weekend, so hopefully that can start to spell the end to the late-goal hoodoo that has haunted them for too long now.

“Both these sides could be ones to watch over the rest of the season and amid their strong form, this should be a fun tie.

“I think Watford just have the edge in terms of quality though, so I’m going to back them to snatch all three points.”

Score prediction: Watford 3-2 Swansea City

1 of 10 Who is the current manager of Bradford City? Harry Redknapp Mark Hughes Darren Ferguson Stuart Pearce

Luke Phelps

“We’ll find out in this game if Watford’s win over Stoke City was a bit of beginner’s luck for Bilic. Nobody expected them to blow away the Potters like they did but the visit of Swansea should provide a much tougher test.

“They’re finding form after a slow start and they have some players with individual quality who can really hurt Watford.

“Defensively, Watford have been weak at times this season and so I reckon tomorrow’s game will be decided by whether or not Watford can keep it steady at the back.

“They certainly have the firepower going forward, so it should be another exciting game. But I think this one could end as a draw.”

Score prediction: Watford 1-1 Swansea City