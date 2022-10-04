Middlesbrough managerial latest: Leading contender emerges, stance on Sean Dyche revealed + more

Middlesbrough became the latest club to opt for a change of manager on Monday when they parted ways with Chris Wilder.

Middlesbrough’s decision to sack Wilder comes after a dismal start to the season.

They currently occupy 22nd place in the Championship table after 10 points from 11 games. It leaves them far adrift from the promotion fight they hoped to be in prior to the start of the season and in need of a drastic turn around in form.

Plenty of speculation has ensued regarding the vacant post at the Riverside, so here we provide all the latest…

Reports emerged stating that recently sacked Watford boss Rob Edwards and current Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil were among the contenders for the vacant post on Teesside. Football Insider then stated it will be one of Edwards or O’Neil to assume the post, with Boro seemingly whittling it down to two contenders.

Since then though, The Northern Echo has said it’s Edwards leading the race for the job, though O’Neil is still being considered.

That was only after a number of other names were mentioned though.

Carlos Corberan, who saw his Olympiacos tenure last only 11 games, is one claimed to have been spoken to. Coventry City manager Mark Robins is also one who was said to have been admired by Middlesbrough (via Graeme Bailey, see below).

Rob Edwards and Carlos Corberan have already been spoken to by Boro. Mark Robins is someone they like a lot, but his compensation could be an issue. https://t.co/gnoH2CrEvX — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) October 3, 2022

The currently out-of-work but highly-rated former Burnley boss Sean Dyche has also been mentioned unsurprisingly. The Northern Echo has said that he’s one Boro do not have an interest in though.

Taking into consideration how lively the managerial market is at the moment, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s another twist in the tail around for corner for Middlesbrough in their search for a new boss.

Edwards and O’Neil seem the strongest candidates at the moment going off reports, so it will be interesting to see just who arrives at the Riverside as Wilder’s replacement.

Until then, Leo Percovich will be leading Boro on a caretaker basis.