Left-field contender named in Hull City’s hunt for a new manager

Hull City’s managerial position remains vacant after the sacking of Shota Arveladze, and Rochester New York City boss Bruno Baltazar has now been linked with the post.

Hull City’s decision to part ways with Arveladze didn’t surprise many given their poor start to the season.

Some did question the timing though, relieving him of his duties on the day of their game with Luton Town after the international break. No replacement has been named yet, though plenty of names have been linked with the job.

Now, a new contender has emerged, as per Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness).

It is said that Rochester New York City boss Baltazar is a ‘well-regarded’ name among the Tigers hierarchy and is one of the three Portuguese names ‘in the orbit’ at the MKM Stadium alongside Pedro Martins and Carlos Carvahal.

Other reports have said Carvahal will not be the new boss though, but Martins is claimed to be under consideration.

More on Baltazar…

The new left-field name linked is Baltazar though. A key factor behind his involvement in discussions is that he has a work permit after holding a role as Nottingham Forest assistant manager during Sabri Lamouchi’s reign at the City Ground.

As far as Baltazar’s own managerial career goes though, he’s well-travelled.

The 45-year-old has spent time in charge of Portuguese sides SU Sintrense, Atletico CP, Casa Pia AC, SC Olhanense and Estoril Praia. Spells in Cyprus with AEL Limaassol and APOEL Nicosia also preceeded his most recent job with Rochester New York City.

Baltazar has been in charge of the third-tier U.S. side since December 2021, leading them to 48 points from 28 games.

It would certainly make for a left-field appointment and it would be a big step up to the Championship. A move for one of the other contenders with a bit more pedigree behind them could be a safer option, though it remains to be seen just who Hull City settle on in their hunt for a new boss.