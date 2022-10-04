Latest Sheffield Wednesday news: Owls looking at released West Brom man, ex-manager linked with English return + more

Sheffield Wednesday face Plymouth Argyle in a huge clash at the top of League One tonight.

Sheffield Wednesday are in action on the south coast tonight as they face league leaders Plymouth Argyle in League One.

It promises to be an exciting game between two sides vying for promotion to the Championship, with Darren Moore’s side sat two points behind Plymouth in 3rd.

And ahead of tonight’s game, it’s been revealed that Sheffield Wednesday have striker Owen Windsor on trial.

The 21-year-old was released by West Brom at the end of last season and The Star say that he’s currently on trial with Sheffield Wednesday’s U21 side.

Elsewhere, another youngster in Pierce Charles is said to be nearing his first professional contract with the Owls.

The former Manchester City academy player turned 17 back in July and ExaminerLive say that Sheffield Wednesday are close to securing new terms with Charles.

Lastly, former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal is being linked with a return to England.

The Portuguese boss who guided Sheffield Wednesday to the 2016 play-off final has been linked with both the Hull City and Wolves jobs, although it’s said that a move to Hull is not happening.

Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle kicks off at 7:45pm tonight. A win for the Owls could see them move into 1st place of the table depending on the outcome of Ipswich Town v Cambridge United tonight.

This weekend, Sheffield Wednesday welcome Cheltenham Town to Hillsborough.