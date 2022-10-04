Latest Sheffield United news: Blades man linked with Leicester City and more, key injury update emerges + more

Sheffield United were held to a 1-1 draw at Bramall Lane against Birmingham City last weekend.

The Blades sit top of the table after 11 outings, but their draw to John Eustace’s side has ended their winning run of four.

After narrowly missing out on the play-off final last time around, the Blades will be desperate to secure an automatic promotion to Premier League football this season.

However, the latest news surrounding the club may be of concern to supporters with one of their key men in Rhys Norrington-Davies being eyed up by Premier League sides Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Leicester City, Football Insider claim.

Norrington-Davies has been on of the Blades’ best-performing players this season and his role at full-back has been pivotal to Heckingbottom’s success so far. The January window isn’t too far away, and this move may materialise in the coming months.

Elsewhere, former Blades boss Chris Wilder has been relieved of his duties at Middlesbrough after a start that has them sitting 22nd in the league. The former Sheffield United boss was the man to finally deliver top-flight football to the South Yorkshire side after a lengthy wait, but he’s not been able to deliver the same kind of success at Boro.

Elsewhere, last month a report surfaced which suggested Sheffield United defender Anel Ahmedhodzic would be out for around a month after suffering a thigh injury.

The Bosnian defender has contributed to four goals in his nine league appearances so far, and the most recent update from Heckingbottom suggests the injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

He told The Star that the defender ‘might’ not be out for as long as four weeks. An early return would be welcomed as so far this season, Ahmedhodzic has given opposition attackers a torrid time.

Lastly, recent reports have suggested that Sheffield United will have a ‘break in clause’ in Ciaran Clark’s loan from Newcastle United. There is a chance that the defender’s position will be reviewed in January and cutting the loan short would free up another loan spot for the Blades.

Sheffield United are back in action tonight when they face QPR at Bramall Lane.