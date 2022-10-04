Latest Portsmouth news: Pompey watching Watford ace, PL and Championship clubs eyeing academy star + more

Portsmouth find themselves in 4th place in League One as it stands following a promising start to the 2022/23 campaign under the management of Danny Cowley.

Portsmouth only fell to their first defeat of the season at the weekend.

Fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town overcame Cowley’s side 3-2 at Portman Road, so Pompey will be determined to bounce back in style when they face Fleetwood Town at Fratton Park this weekend.

But here, we focus on all the latest news emerging from Portsmouth…

Despite the fact the transfer window is closed, there’s been a couple of developments on that front in recent days.

Watford youngster Myles Roberts, who is on loan with National League South outfit Welling United, is said to be being watched by both Portsmouth and League One rivals Bristol Rovers. The talented ‘keeper has been putting in impressive performances in non-league, drawing Pompey and the Gas’ attention, as per The Sun on Sunday (02.10.22, page 61).

Portsmouth look to have one of their own talented shot-stoppers drawing interest too though.

Danny Cowley admitted to The News that 17-year-old Toby Steward has been subject of further enquiries from Premier League and Championship clubs. There’s no plan to sell though, with Cowley stating the plan is to extend Steward’s loan with Gosport Borough and keep the youngster on a long-term basis.

Elsewhere, Cowley told The News that midfielder Tom Lowery will not feature in the EFL Trophy against Fleetwood Town. Pompey’s summer addition is expected to feature against Fleetwood Town though after a hamstring injury.

Joe Rafferty is facing another three to four weeks out though after undergoing surgery on a stomach muscle issue.