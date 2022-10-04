Influential Bristol City figure wanted by League One club after Portsmouth appointment

Bristol City academy director Brian Tinnion is being eyed up by Forest Green Rovers after the League One side lost director of football Rich Hughes to Portsmouth.

Bristol City have seen a whole host of academy talents emerge on the first-team picture in recent seasons.

To name a few, the likes of Antoine Semenyo, Tommy Conway and Alex Scott have all emerged as key players under Nigel Pearson, while others such as Cameron Pring and Zak Vyner have also seen regular game time at Ashton Gate.

Their development in the club’s academy has been crucial to the Robins’ success, and that’s largely thanks to current academy director Brian Tinnion.

Now though, it seems former Robins midfielder Tinnion’s work is not going unnoticed.

As per Bristol World, the 54-year-old has emerged on the radar of Forest Green Rovers as they pursue a new director of football. They’re in need of a new figure to fill the post after Rich Hughes left to take up a sporting director role with Portsmouth.

One to hold onto?

The report states contact has been made by Dale Vince and Forest Green, but he’s surely a figure the Robins would look to keep.

Tinnion has played an important role in the development of many since first taking up a role in his former club’s academy.

He could be a tough person to replace but with a role in a more senior role possible at a good level with at The New Lawn, it will be interesting to see if Rovers’ interest materialises into a change of scenery for Tinnion.