‘Inconsistent of late’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers

Cardiff City host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this evening.

Cardiff City come into the game in midweek in 18th place in the table, with just one win in their last five games. However, they did record an impressive draw with fourth-placed Burnley last weekend and will be buoyed by the result going into the clash with Blackburn Rovers this evening.

Blackburn Rovers sit in 6th position and a victory tonight could take them within touching distance of an automatic promotion spot. Despite their relatively high league position they have endured a topsy-turvy start to the campaign, winning six and losing five across their 11 games so far.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he thinks the fixture will pan out.

“Cardiff grabbed a decent late point at home to Burnley on Saturday as they continue their search for a new manager following the departure of Steve Morison. Caretaker Mark Hudson takes charge again on Tuesday night,” he said.

“Blackburn have been inconsistent of late. It’s loss, win, loss, win, loss, win in their last six. Can they break that run? I think they could by sneaking the win.”

Prutton predicts a narrow victory for the away side and has opted for a 1-0 scoreline.

Thoughts…

Both sides have been inconsistent this season and neither have had a strong enough run to really enjoy any sort of solidity or form. It will be a tight game and so one goal could decide the outcome of the match as Prutton predicts.

Cardiff City could get sucked into the bottom three if other results go against them and they will want to avoid having to look over their shoulder and should be up for this game, especially in front of a home crowd.

However, Blackburn Rovers look to be the stronger of the two sides and Prutton is wise to opt for an away win this time. Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers kicks off at 8pm tonight.