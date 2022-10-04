‘In for another tough night’ – Burnley v Stoke City prediction: The72

Burnley host Stoke City in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Burnley come into their midweek clash with the Potters with only one loss to their name after 11 fixtures.

Vincent Kompany has led the Clarets to a successful start to their new era but he will be hoping to start turning some of their draws into wins too. They’ve drawn three of their last four after being pegged back by Cardiff City late on at the weekend, though they still sit in a strong 4th place.

As for Stoke City, Alex Neil’s tenure hasn’t brought around the improvement in results the Potters will have hoped for.

The Scot still has only one win to his name since swapping Sunderland for Staffordshire, leaving them sat in an underwhelming 17th place on 12 points after 11 games in the 2022/23 Championship season.

Ahead of Wednesday’s clash between the two sides, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions…

James Ray

“Stoke City would have hoped for a sharper upturn in form under Neil. It hasn’t panned out that way though, and they may well be in for another tough night at the office on Wednesday too.

“Burnley have shown just how potent they are in attack when at the top of the game and they might exploit the Potters’ weaknesses at the back here.

“This is a good chance for the Clarets to collect all three points and I can’t see anything stopping them here.

“I’m going for a comfortable home win.”

Score prediction: Burnley 3-0 Stoke City

1 of 10 Who is the current manager of Bradford City? Harry Redknapp Mark Hughes Darren Ferguson Stuart Pearce

Luke Phelps

“Stoke look like they’re taking a bit of time to get used to life under Alex Neil, but they can’t afford much more transitional time in what is a ruthless Championship roster.

“Burnley will be eager for three points after being held to a few too many draws of late and this is a great chance for the Clarets to claim a win.

“The problem for Burnley seems to be the first goal. If they can score early on then they usually go on to score a few more, but if they’re made to wait like against Cardiff last time out then that’s when they often end up settling for a draw.

“A difficult one to predict as always, but I think Burnley will get through this one.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-0 Stoke City