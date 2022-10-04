‘I’m backing…’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Sheffield United v QPR outcome

Sheffield United host QPR in the Championship this evening.

League leaders welcome in-form QPR to Bramall Lane later tonight, in what should be an enthralling game of Championship football.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side haven’t lost since the opening day of the season but were held to a frustrating draw v Birmingham City last time out.

Michael Beale’s QPR meanwhile have lost just one of heir last seven in the league, beating Bristol City 2-1 at Ashton Gate over the weekend.

And ahead of tonight’s game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his prediction.

He writes:

“Sheffield United were surprisingly held at home by Birmingham on Saturday, but they are still sitting pretty at the top of the table and will still be confident heading into this one.

“QPR have crept into the top six and are improving all the time under Michael Beale. They have also been decent on the road this season, winning three of their last four away from home. They could run the Blades close, but I’m backing the home side to quickly return to winning ways.”

Prutton goes on to predict a 2-1 win for Sheffield United.