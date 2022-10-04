‘I can see Blues taking this one’ – Middlesbrough v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Birmingham City in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

Boro come into this one having not won since the start of September and this match against the Blues will mark the first game of the post-Chris Wilder era. The former Sheffield United boss was relieved of his duties earlier this week.

Birmingham City started the campaign strong, but a poor run then saw John Eustace’s side slide back into the bottom-half of the table. However, Blues are now four unbeaten and it seems they’re once again building a run of momentum heading into Wednesday’s night outing at the Riverside Stadium.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The hosts come into this one on a dreadful run of form, and one that not many people anticipated. Following last season’s near miss, I expected Boro once again to push the limits of the play-offs, but so far that couldn’t have been further from the case.

“Birmingham City have struggled in the second-tier for some time now, and under Eustace they do look improved. Their current run of form is promising, but it does appear that consistency is still a problem.

“I can see this one being close and given the possible bounce Boro may receive and Birmingham City’s inconsistency, I can see this one being hard to split.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Birmingham City

Luke Phelps

“Birmingham City look like they have a master plan when playing as the underdogs away from home. They showcased that against Sheffield United and after that performances, Blues should fancy their chances against anyone on the road.

“It’ll be interesting to see how Middlesbrough line up under Leo Percovich, and to see how they react following the sacking of Wilder.

“Their situation will probably make for a really intense atmosphere tomorrow night and that might bleed onto the pitch, making for a potentially cagey and close affair.

“It’s going to be a tough one for both sides but in honesty, I can see Blues taking this one.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 0-1 Birmingham City