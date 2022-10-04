‘He’d be brilliant’ – Journalist calls on Cardiff City to swoop for ex-Swansea City boss amid new development

Cardiff City have been urged to move by reporter Paul Abbandonato to move for Steve Cooper if he ends up leaving Nottingham Forest.

Cardiff City are on the hunt for a new boss still after making the shock decision to part ways with Steve Morison.

He had implemented a new playing style after supporters endured some terrible football over previous seasons and although results hadn’t come yet, Morison looked to have the Bluebirds heading in the right direction after a summer overhaul.

The club opted to move him on though, with Mark Hudson currently in charge on a caretaker basis.

Managerial speculation has been aplenty though, with Championship clubs wasting no time in changing boss. The same goes in the Premier League too, with reporter John Percy stating on Monday night that Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is under pressure amid their struggles in the top-flight.

Now, amid the speculation surrounding Cooper, reporter Abbandonato has called on Cardiff City to move for the former Swansea City boss if he becomes available. He had this to say on Twitter:

If Steve Cooper does leave Forest, @CardiffCityFC should swoop for him at once. Performed wonders with Swansea (& Forest) but comes from a MASSIVE Bluebirds supporting household. He'd be brilliant. Maybe buying time with Hudson for a few weeks might work out better than we think? — Paul Abbandonato (@PaulAbbandonato) October 4, 2022

Wishful thinking?

There’s the obvious link to bitter rivals Swansea City to consider, but as Abbandonato says, he’s from a family of Bluebirds.

That said though, many believe that Cooper is deserving of more time with Nottingham Forest despite their struggling form, so to see him let go would be a surprise in the first place, let alone if he ended up as Cardiff City manager at the lower-end of the Championship after bringing Premier League football back to the City Ground.

Despite the fact he’s a Cardiff City fan though, it would be a move that might take some getting behind and for multiple jigsaw pieces to fall into place.

It remains to be seen just who takes up the helm in South Wales though, with Hudson in charge for the meantime.