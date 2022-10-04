Fresh report rules Middlesbrough out of the pursuit of 39-year-old manager

Middlesbrough ‘will not be making a formal approach’ for Bournemouth’s interim manager Gary O’Neil, says The Northern Echo’s Scott Wilson.

O’Neil, 39, has recently been linked with the Middlesbrough vacancy after his impressive spell as interim manager of Bournemouth.

The former midfielder has dragged the Cherries up into 13th place of the table after going four games unbeaten since taking temporary charge of the side, after Scott Parker’s sacking earlier in the season.

But The Northern Echo say that Middlesbrough will not make a move for O’Neil with the Englishman set to be offered a permanent contract by Bournemouth.

Wilson writes:

“Middlesbrough will not be making a formal approach for Gary O’Neil, with Bournemouth set to offer their current caretaker boss a longer-term contract.”

Middlesbrough sit in 22nd place of the Championship table ahead of their home game v Birmingham City tomorrow night, with Leo Percovich taking temporary charge of the side for this one.

It was previously said by The Northern Echo that Boro want a new and permanent boss in place for this weekend’s trip to Millwall.

Rob Edwards now in pole position?

Football Insider said yesterday that the race for the Boro hot seat is between O’Neil and Rob Edwards, and with an O’Neil appointment now looking unlikely, it surely boosts Edwards’ chances of taking charge.

The former Watford boss is available after being sacked by the Hornets last week. He’s also being linked with the Cardiff City job but the Boro opening will surely prove the more attractive one, so we could yet see Edwards back in action before the weekend.

Boro return to action v Birmingham City tomorrow night in what will be a really difficult game for managerless Middlesbrough.

Kick off is at 7:45pm.