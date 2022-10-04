Exclusive: Journalist tells Middlesbrough fans what to expect from ‘process-driven’ Rob Edwards with Boro eyeing 39-year-old manager

Former Forest Green Rovers and Watford boss Rob Edwards is being heavily linked with the Middlesbrough job.

Edwards is back on the managerial market after his surprise Watford sacking last week.

The former Wolves defender steered Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two last season, before then landing the Vicarage Road job.

He was axed after just two months in the job. But reports say that the 29-year-old is in pole position to take on the Middlesbrough job.

And speaking exclusively to The72, former Forest Green Rovers journalist and fan Laurie Martin has given us some insight into what Middlesbrough could expect from Edwards.

He told us:

“It’s unfortunate that Rob Edwards’ time at Watford was rather short, but that shouldn’t put off Championship clubs who need a new head coach. Given Edwards’ preferred system is a 3-4-1-2, I think Middlesbrough’s squad could suit him down to the ground.

“His wing-backs at Forest Green – Kane Wilson and Nicky Cadden – were key to the way his side played, and his system would certainly play to the strengths of Isaiah Jones and Ryan Giles. If he is appointed by Boro, the key will be time – something he wasn’t given at Watford.

“You’d back him to steer Middlesbrough away from trouble, but it’s important that no lofty expectations are put on him this season. He’s a process-driven manager and the fact Boro are targeting such a young coach suggests that they see him as a long-term option.”

Middlesbrough have two quality wide players in Ryan Giles and Isaiah Jones. Wilder wasn’t really been ale to get the best out of either, despite playing them both out in the wing-back positions on a number of occasions.

Wilder rotated those options as well, and that inconsistency in terms of team selection has Middlesbrough playing inconsistently.

Edwards’ and Wilder’s playing styles may not be so different. What Edwards might change remains to be seen, but he’s a much younger and probably more contemporary manager, so that could work is Boro’s favours and in favour of their younger players like Jones.

Like Laurie Martin says above though, if Edwards isn’t given time then the appointment wpn’t work for anyone.

He was dealt a cruel blow at Watford and he’ll be weary of jumping into another job so soon, but this Boro opening certainly looks like a good oppurtunity for Edwards.