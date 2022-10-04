‘Continue to defy expectations’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Reading v Norwich City

Reading host Norwich City in the Championship this evening.

Reading have been the surprise package in the division so far this season, sitting in 3rd place and just three points off top of the table side Sheffield United. A win on Tuesday night would see them jump above their midweek opponents Norwich City and into the top two.

The Canaries have been in scintillating form since the two defeats in their opening three games and they have not lost a game since. They have won seven in that timeframe, and will look to continue their strong form when they face Cardiff City this evening.

Writing in his weekly column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton issued his prediction for how he feels the game could pan out.

“Reading continue to defy expectations as they fly high near the top of the table. Is it time to take them seriously as a promotion prospect? Keep going like they are and you never know!, ” he said.

“Norwich most certainly are. They dug out a narrow win at Blackpool at the weekend to close the gap on Sheffield United at the top. But Reading could well hold them here.”

Prutton has predicted the game will end with a 1-1 draw and the points being shared at the Select Car Leasing Stadium tonight.

Thoughts…

Reading have proven that they shouldn’t be ruled out of any game and so should provide Norwich City with a tough test tonight. On paper the Canaries have a stronger squad but form is the most important factor going into the fixture.

The two sides are both in good form and so a point apiece looks to be a solid prediction from the Sky Sports pundit. Reading do concede goals and so it is likely Norwich City will get chances against Joe Lumley in the Royals goal, but equally Paul Ince’s side have grit and determination and so a draw looks favourable.

A point for either side means they would remain in second and third place respectively, and 1st-placed Sheffield United could extend their lead at the top if they win against QPR.

Reading v Norwich City kicks off this evening at 8pm.