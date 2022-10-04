‘Confidence is evidently low’ – Hull City v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Hull City host Wigan Athletic in the Championship on Wednesday evening.

The Tigers parted company with Shota Arveladze last week and they’re yet to appoint a replacement. Hull City were defeated against Luton Town and as a result of yet another poor display they’ve slumped to 20th in the league.

Their opponents Wigan Athletic have had a solid start to life back in the Championship. Leam Richardson has his side sitting 10th in the table and they come into this midweek fixture off the back of a comfortable 2-0 victory over fellow newly-promoted side Rotherham United.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Hull City had a busy summer and I expected a much stronger start from the Tigers this season. Instead, they have now lost their past five outings and face an in-form Tics squad. Hull City supporters will no doubt back their side in numbers again on Wednesday evening.

“The Tics on the other hand can’t ask for much more. They look like a comfortable side in the league despite their recent promotion and you can tell the foundations from a positive few years are well in place for Wigan Athletic.

“This one will be tight and Hull City’s squad have quality, but given the recent form of both teams I think they might cancel each other out.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 Wigan Athletic

Luke Phelps

“I expected Wigan to struggle this season after a very quiet summer in the transfer window. But they look really good and they’ll head to Hull with a lot of confidence after their win at Rotherham.

“Hull on the other hand look terrible. They can’t score and they can’t keep a clean sheet – against Luton Town last time out, they were unlucky with the first goal, but they just crumbled after that.

“Confidence is evidently low and without a manager, that doesn’t look likely to change. I’m going to be bold and predict another away win for Hull City, but it will be a close game I reckon.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-2 Wigan Athletic