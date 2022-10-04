Comment: Watford should recall player from European loan amid limited game time

Watford opted to send young forward Kwadwo Baah on loan to German side Fortuna Dusseldorf during the summer transfer window.

Watford fans were left somewhat surprised by the decision to let the former Rochdale talent head out on loan to the 2.Bundesliga side in the summer.

He hasn’t really been afforded a chance to impress since his arrival at Vicarage Road and under Rob Edwards, many thought he might get a shot in the first-team. However, Baah ended up heading to Germany and since, Edwards has been replaced by Slaven Bilic.

However, Baah’s time with Fortuna Dusseldorf hasn’t gone to plan, so a winter recall could be worth considering.

It remains unknown if there’s a recall option, but if there is, it could be worth exercising.

Baah has played just 33 minutes of 2.Bundesliga football for the German side. Those minutes have come across a total of five appearances, remaining an unused substitute in the other three games. He’s found game time for their second-string side too, but it surely would have been the hope at Watford that he’d be afforded more opportunities.

Limited game time over in Germany could stunt Baah’s development, something that should be of importance to the Hornets despite the fact Dusseldorf hold the option to make the move permanent in the summer. If they have the ability to do so, it could be best to bring Baah back in January and reassess from there.

If another loan is the preference, Baah could spend time in the EFL instead. He’s already got League One experience under his belt after his time at Rochdale, so another spell at that level or in League Two could be beneficial.

Bilic may well want the chance to cast his eyes over the speedy starlet too, so a recall could give him the chance to do so.

It remains to be seen if Baah ends up picking up more minutes with Fortuna Dusseldorf as time goes on, but 10 minute cameos may not be best for his long-term development.