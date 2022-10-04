Blackburn Rovers team news and predicted XI to face Cardiff City with midfielder set to miss out

Blackburn Rovers travel to Cardiff City in the Championship this evening.

Blackburn Rovers head to Wales to face managerless Cardiff City tonight, with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side looking to keep their place in the Championship’s top-six.

Last time out, Rovers beat Millwall 2-1 at Ewood Park, with Cardiff City rescuing a late point at home to Burnley in their last outing.

A win could thrust Cardiff into the top half of the table after a slow season so far.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Tomasson has a fully-fit squad to choose from ahead of tomorrow night, with only Sam Barnes (ACL) and Clinton Mola (hip) set to miss out.

Mola is thought to be nearing a full return to action though, but Tomasson is being cautious with the midfielder right now.

Elsewhere, Tomasson says that George Hirst ‘isn’t 100% match fit’ after making a string of appearances off the bench.

1 of 10 What league were Blackburn Rovers playing in at the turn of the millennium? Premier League Division 1 Division 2 Division 3

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Pickering

Wharton

Ayala

Hyam

Hedges

Travis

Morton

Brereton Diaz

Gallagher

Dolan

Despite there being a lot of matches in the Championship this month, Tomasson may opt for the same side that beat Millwall with the Rovers boss not having too many rotational options to call upon.

Bradley Dack is someone who could come into the starting line up, but he’s not played a whole lot of football over the past few games. John Buckley is another option but he too could keep his place on the bench.

Tomasson looks to have found his best Rovers XI and when all are fit and firing, there’s no reason to change it up.

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7:45pm and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.