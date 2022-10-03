‘Will just edge it…’ – Cardiff City v Blackburn Rovers prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Caretaker boss Mark Hudson will take charge of his second game for the Bluebirds, as the Welsh side continue their search for a new manager after the sacking of Steve Morison.

Last time out, Cardiff City who sit in 18th scraped a 1-1 draw at home to promotion favourites Burnley, with summer signing Callum Robinson netting a 90th minute equaliser.

As for Blackburn Rovers, they got back to winning ways, bypassing Millwall with a scoreline of 2-1 on home turf. Jon Dahl Tomasson has done an impressive job since taking over at the Rovers, finding his side in 6th place of the second tier standings after three wins from their last five outings.

The away side will come into the tie as favourites, but there’s no doubt the Bluebirds will want to put on a show to prepare for life under their inevitable new boss.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

Callum Strike

“Despite not having a permanent manager, Cardiff City looked very strong against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley last time out, in which they were eventually rewarded for their efforts late on.

“But, Blackburn Rovers do look an impressive side this season, and I even back them to finish in the top six, especially with Ben Brereton-Diaz showing his class once again recently.

“All things considered, I think this could be a close one, but the away side will just edge it for me.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-2 Blackburn Rovers

Luke Phelps

“I really like the look of Tomasson’s Blackburn this season, but they’re still a bit unpredictable. Beating Millwall and then losing at Cardiff sounds a lot like them this season, so I’m going to throw caution to the wind here.

“Cardiff can’t be written off either – they claimed a good point at home to Burnley last time out, and their late goal will surely give them some optimism ahead of this one.

“It’ll be a really tough game for both sides and I can see this being a cagey affair – I’m going for a draw.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers