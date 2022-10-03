What’s former West Brom man Claudio Yacob up to these days?

Claudio Yacob made 175 total appearances for West Brom, between 2012 and 2018.

Yacob, now aged 35, earned cult status at West Brom during his six-year stay at the club.

The Argentinian midfielder joined the Baggies from Spanish side Racing Club in 2012, with former manager Steve Clarke being the main to bring Yacob to The Hawthorns.

Yacob was a regular in the side during their prolonged Premier League stay, with all six of Yacob’s seasons at the club being spent in the top flight.

He won over the hearts of Baggies fans for his combative style of play in the middle of the pitch – despite seeing the odd red card, Yacob was a real enforcer for West Brom.

Yacob left the club in 2018 when his contract expire, going on to spend time with Nottingham Forest in what was a relatively unsuccessful spell.

But what’s Yacob up to these days?

After leaving Forest, Yacob left England, signing for Uruguayan side Nacional.

A brief spell there was followed by a brief spell with Argentinian side Huracan, and then another brief spell at fellow Argentinian side Rosario Central.

Now though, Yacob plays for Peruvian side Universitario de Deportes.

He signed for the club this summer and he’s since featured six times in the league, with his side currently at in 5th place of the Peruvian top flight.

At 35 years old, Yacob’s playing days may be numbered. But he remains a firm favourite among West Brom fans and someone who played a key role in the club lasting so long in the Premier League.