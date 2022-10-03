‘This one could easily end in…’ – Reading v Norwich City prediction: The72

Two of the Championship’s top three clash in Berkshire on Tuesday evening, as 3rd placed Reading welcome 2nd placed Norwich City to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals will be hoping to make it three wins on the bounce after comfortably dispatching Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon, with Andy Carroll playing a good amount of minutes in his first full start for Reading.

Paul Ince’s side have been generally impressive this season, but their home form has really stood out, taking 15 from a possible 18 points so far. However, promotion-chasing Norwich City are a different proposition to those who have previously travelled to Berkshire, with only one of the current top-six clubs visiting Reading this term.

The Canaries make the long trip to Reading after getting back to winning ways on the weekend, registering a 1-0 victory against a struggling Blackpool in Lancashire. City’s 1-1 draw with West Brom just prior to the international break was the only occasion the Norfolk side have dropped points in the last eight fixtures.

Nevertheless, Dean’s Smith’s men have been a little vulnerable away from Carrow Road, incurring losses to both Cardiff City and Hull City earlier on in the campaign. The 2-1 loss in East Yorkshire way back in mid-August, was the Canaries’ last league defeat.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions…

Ryan Murray

”Norwich City have been in irresistible form since their early-season slip-ups, and it’s difficult not to see them once again return to the top-flight at the first time of asking. A record of seven wins in eight speaks for itself.

“However, Reading – perhaps this year’s surprise package – will feel relatively optimistic heading into the tie. The Select Car Leasing Stadium has become somewhat of a fortress this season, with an out-of-character 3-0 defeat to Sunderland being their only blip.

“The Royals are one of just two sides in the division yet to register a draw this term, but this one could easily end in the points being shared.”

Score prediction: Reading 2-2 Norwich City

Luke Phelps

“Reading are still keeping the pace on the top two sides in the Championship, and maybe it’s time that we start to pay them some respect in terms of the race for promotion.

“Still, Norwich City are a side that have been in this position so many times before and they’ll know the importance of a win at Reading tomorrow night.

“And I can see Norwich’s experience just shining through against a Reading side that is a relatively new-look one. I’m going to go for a narrow away win here.”

Score prediction: Reading 0-1 Norwich City