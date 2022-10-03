‘They’re at risk of a beating here’ – Sheffield United v QPR prediction: The72

Sheffield United entertain Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening after dropping their first home points of the season at the weekend.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men have been in imperious form at Bramall Lane, but a rejuvenated Birmingham City side held the Blades to a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon, allowing Norwich City to close the gap on their promotion rivals.

Nevertheless, the South Yorkshire outfit are still unbeaten since the first game of the 2022/23 campaign, and have a great opportunity to extend their lead at the summit of the Championship table, with the second-placed Canaries meeting third-placed Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium also on Tuesday evening.

However, QPR will undoubtedly prove challenging opponents.

The R’s have lost just one in seven, and have picked up more points on the road than at Loftus Road so far this term. Indeed, a fourth away game in the last five certainly won’t phase the West London side, who have propelled themselves to a lofty 5th after eleven rounds of fixtures.

Michael Beale has recorded recent victories at Watford, Bristol City, and Millwall, and will likely be confident heading up the M1 this midweek.

Ahead of the tie, a handful of The72’s writers have made their predictions for Tuesday’s encounter…

Ryan Murray

”Sheffield United are demonstrating their Premier League pedigree at the moment, enjoying a ten-game unbeaten run which has established them as definite promotion candidates.

“The division’s joint top scorers look a difficult force to stop, and have only conceded two in South Yorkshire this campaign.

“However, QPR’s recent upturn in form, which has mostly been sculpted via performances on their travels, will have United on guard. I fancy Michael Beale’s side to further upset the apple cart.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 QPR

James Ray

“Beale has his QPR side in fine form and he looks to be proving good value on the strong reputation he arrived in West London with.

“However, as with every side that plays Sheffield United at Bramall Lane at the moment, I feel they’re at risk of a beating here. If their attacking options are on-song, the Blades have it in them to dismantle any team in this league.

“That attacking threat paired with the solid defence makes for a tough task for the R’s.

“Though I anticipate Heckingbottom and Sheffield United will win, I think QPR might make it tough for them. I’m hoping for an entertaining tie between two of the league’s in-form sides.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 QPR