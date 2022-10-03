‘Their impressive run ends here’ – Plymouth Argyle v Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

Plymouth Argyle host Sheffield Wednesday in an enthralling League One clash on Tuesday night.

Plymouth Argyle have risen to the summit of the League One table recently after a stunning run of form.

After becoming the first side to defeat Ipswich Town last month, the Pilgrims picked up another three points against Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend. Now, they make the quick turnaround to face fellow in-form promotion contenders Sheffield Wednesday at Home Park.

The Owls are on a four-game unbeaten streak and could even move to the top of the table with a win, proving Ipswich Town fall to defeat against Cambridge United too.

Last time out, they squeaked past Port Vale 1-0 thanks to a goal of the season contender from Will Vaulks on 63 minutes.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Plymouth come into this one with the wind well and truly in their sails. They sit top of the table, boasting a perfect record at home and after Schumacher’s pledge of loyalty following links with Huddersfield Town, they’re looking like a force to be reckoned with.

“The visit of Sheffield Wednesday will be a tricky one though. Only Ipswich Town – who fell to defeat at Home Park – boast a better away record than Darren Moore’s side, and they’ve got promotion hopes of their own to maintain.

“Wednesday are looking good this season, but I think their impressive run ends here.

“I’m going for another huge home win for Schumacher’s side.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Luke Phelps

“It’s another huge game in League One here. I wrote Plymouth off when they played Ipswich Town a week or so ago and I won’t make the same mistake again.

“Sheffield Wednesday are looking good, and their away form has been impressive so far this season. But Plymouth just look like the more complete team right now and so I think they’ll be favourites for the win tomorrow.

“Still, it’s going to be really difficult for both sides. But I’m going to go for a narrow home win.”

Score prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday