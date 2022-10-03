Sidelined Sunderland man ‘will be on the bench’ v Blackpool, says Mowbray

Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin ‘will be on the bench’ for tomorrow’s game v Blackpool, says Tony Mowbray.

Cirkin, 20, has missed the last three outings for Sunderland with a hamstring injury sustained last month.

But the ex-Spurs man is set to return to the matchday squad for tomorrow night’s Championship clash at home to Blackpool.

Mowbray told the club ahead of the game:

“Dennis is ready – I would say he will be on the bench tomorrow night without giving too much away.

“He’s over his injury and he’s trained – we felt there was no need to risk it against Preston on Saturday. We gave him the weekend to train and now he’s ready – he’ll be on the teamsheet tomorrow night.”

Cirkin joined Sunderland in August last year. He went on to feature 37 times in League One as the Black Cats earned promotion via the play-offs, with Cirkin having featured eight times in the Championship so far this season.

And under Alex Neil’s watch, Cirkin had really taken his gam to the next level, but for his untimely injury putting him on the sidelines for a few weeks.

For the game v Blackpool tomorrow though, Cirkin will return to the side and it’s a huge boost for Mowbray who saw his side draw at home to Preston North End on Saturday.

Options for Mowbray…

Aji Alese came into the side in place of Cirkin. He impressed, but Cirkin’s return will be a boost for the Black Cats defence.

His injury though has allowed Alese to come into the side and show what he can do, and now Mowbray knows that he has a decent option to all upon should another one of his defenders pick up an injury.

That should be key over what is a congested period between now and the World Cup.

Sunderland v Blackpool kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow night.