‘Should be winning this comfortably’ – Sunderland v Blackpool prediction: The72

Sunderland host Blackpool in the Championship on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats come into this one off the back of a solid run of form. Last time out against Preston North End it finished as a goalless draw, but the hosts piled pressure on and the lack of a striker was evident.

Blackpool currently sit 19th in the table after a slow start and they’ll need to be on the top of their game to put their three game winless run behind them.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sunderland have been relentless under Mowbray and their squad depth issue doesn’t seem to be bothering the squad all too much. The Black Cats are enjoying life in the Championship at the minute, but they can’t afford to be missing that cutting edge again on Tuesday evening.

“Blackpool appear to still be feeling the effects of Neil Critchley’s departure, and whilst their squad is capable of competing, it seems the Championship competition is proving difficult for Michael Appleton’s squad.

“Given the recent performances, I expect Sunderland to start strong and if they’re able to create like they have been, they should be winning this comfortably.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Blackpool

1 of 10 Prior to becoming Birmingham City boss, who was John Eustace the assistant manager of? West Ham Derby County Watford QPR

Luke Phelps

“Blackpool started the season better than many expected them to, but now they’re down near the bottom like many expected them to be.

“As for Sunderland, they were in a decent bit of form, but that draw v Preston on Saturday looks like it could’ve taken the wind out of their sails a bit, and how they’ll react remains to be seen.

“Still, I think the Black Cats have enough firepower to get one over on Blackpool tomorrow night, so I’m going to go for a narrow home win.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-0 Blackpool