Rotherham United’s swoop for League One boss virtually done, says reporter

Rotherham United’s appointment of Exeter City boss Matt Taylor is ‘virtually done’, reporter Alex Crook has said on Twitter.

Rotherham United have been on the hunt for a new boss after Paul Warne opted to head for pastures new.

He headed for League One side Derby County after a thoroughly successful stay at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, leaving Richard Wood and Lee Peltier in charge for their 2-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

One man heavily linked with the vacant post in South Yorkshire is Exeter City boss Taylor.

The Grecians confirmed they’d given their long-serving boss permission to speak to the Millers about the vacant post too. And now, a fresh update from reporter Crook has emerged.

He has said on Twitter that Taylor’s move to Rotherham United is now ‘virtually done’.

Hearing Matty Taylor to #RUFC is virtually done. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) October 3, 2022

The move marks his first step up to the Championship and his first move away from Exeter City, having taken up the seat at St. James Park as his first senior managerial role in 2018.

A deserved move…

It’s a blow for Exeter City to lose their boss, but many supporters will view it as a deserved step up for Taylor.

He’s worked well under a restricted budget in Devon and after leading them to League One, he’s certainly earned his plaudits. He fits the profile well for the vacant post at Rotherham United, hopefully setting him up for a successful stint in South Yorkshire.

While the Grecians will now have their eyes out for a replacement, the Millers will be eagerly awaiting confirmation as they kick on under Taylor in the post Warne era.