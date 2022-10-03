Report makes interesting revelation about new Watford boss Bilic and the vacant Hull City job

An emerging report from HullLive has revealed that Watford manager Slaven Bilic was a name that Hull City were interested in before they sacked Shota Arveladze.

Hull City are currently managerless after parting ways with Arveladze last week.

The Tigers have now lost their last five in the league, with Acun Ilicali dismissing Arveladze amid a flurry of managerial changes in the second tier.

Watford sacked Rob Edwards last week before announcing Bilic almost immediately.

But HullLive have now revealed that the Croatian boss was someone who Hull City were keen on. Barry Cooper writes:

“Slaven Bilic was a coach City were interested in and had the decision to let Arveladze go been made in the immediate aftermath of the defeat at Swansea City before the international break, Bilic would have been firmly on the radar having shown an interest in the role.”

Former West Ham and West Brom manager Bilic went on to claim a 4-0 win away at Stoke City in his first game in charge of Watford.

Hull City’s managerial search meanwhile rumbles on, with a number of names being linked to the job, but with no leading candidate just yet.

And Middlesbrough have also parted ways with their manager, sacking Chris Wilder this morning, so Hull might face a contest with Boro for some of the same managerial targets.

A missed oppurtunity…

The timing of Arveladze’s sacking was strange. Ilicali perhaps should’ve given himself the international break to find a new manager, as his decision to sack Arveladze just before the Luton game suggests that it was a decision that he made a while ago.

HullLive’s report stating that Bilic was someone that Ilicali liked only affirms the above point.

Now, Hull City face a testing search for a new manager and Boro’s sacking of Wilder will no doubt make that search a bit more difficult.

But Ilicali could well turn his attentions abroad for a new manager, which might receive mixed reviews after Arveladze’s showing.

Hull City return to action v Wigan Athletic on Wednesday night.