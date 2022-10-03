Report issues update on Steve Bruce’s situation at West Brom amid dismal run

West Brom boss Steve Bruce’s position at The Hawthorns is subject to growing pressure, a report from Football League World has said.

West Brom have endured a dismal 2022/23 campaign to date.

Manager Bruce was under scrutiny from supporters even before the season started after he failed to turn around their fortunes following his appointment last campaign. Now, with the Baggies sat in 21st with one win in 11, unrest is at an all-time high.

Amid the protests from supporters, a report from Football League World has now said Bruce is under growing pressure.

The report comes after the Baggies’ defeat to Swansea City at the weekend, during which chants were directed at the boss amid another poor result in front of the home faithful.

The pressure has been pretty obvious for some time though. West Brom were touted as promotion contenders at the start of the season and Bruce was already under fire from supporters last season, so the news of increasing pressure really won’t come as a surprise to many.

An untenable position?

Calls for Bruce’s sacking have been present for much of this season.

Summer recruitment saw the Baggies add some great Championship players and amid such dreadful form, the reports of pressure mounting on his shoulders won’t come as news to fans.

If West Brom are to turn things around and push up the table, it seems the sooner a move is made the better.

Supporters need something to get behind and these uninspired performances aren’t going to get anyone onside. Clubs have made surprise rises up the table before after dismal starts, so all hope is not gone for West Brom.

However, it seems increasingly likely that the club will have a decision to make on their managerial role soon.