Premier League and Championship clubs showing firm interest in Portsmouth ace

Portsmouth’s young goalkeeper Toby Steward has been the subject of enquiries from Premier League and Championship clubs, Danny Cowley has told The News.

Portsmouth’s youth academy has birthed some top young talents over the years.

That looks to be no different at the present too, with promising shot-stopper Steward among the highly-touted youngsters on the books at Fratton Park.

He’s previously trained in the England set-up and is currently picking up senior experience with local non-league side Bognor Regis Town. Now, it has emerged the 17-year-old is drawing interest from elsewhere.

Speaking with The News, Portsmouth boss Cowley has said enquiries have come in from Premier League and Championship clubs regarding Steward. However, he plans on keeping young players like Steward onboard for the long-term before selling them for a lot of money.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Toby has done very, very well at Bognor – and since he has been there a Premier League and two Championship clubs have enquired about him again. They wanted to take him permanently, but it is not our ambition to sell Toby.

“My ambition for all my young players is to develop them, get them in, enjoy them, for at least 100 games, then sell them for a lot of money.”

Cowley went on to say that both he and Bognor Regis boss Robbie Blake are keen to see Steward’s loan spell extended beyond January.

One to watch?

At 17, it’s safe to say that Steward has the best years of his career ahead of him.

It seems to be a good approach being taken by Cowley too. A season on loan in non-league football could be really beneficial for his development rather than getting tempted into cashing in this early amid Premier League and Championship interest.

Pompey have shown they are a great club for developing young goalkeepers, so it will be hoped they can succeed in doing so with Steward too before bringing him into their senior plans in the long run.

Until then though, the focus will be on matters at Bognor Regis under Blake’s management.