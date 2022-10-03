Middlesbrough’s position on possible appointment of highly-rated manager revealed

Middlesbrough are not interested in appointing Sean Dyche as Chris Wilder’s replacement, a report from The Northern Echo has said.

Middlesbrough have become the latest Championship side to part ways with the manager in what has been a hectic period of managerial changes in the second-tier.

Wilder was relieved of his duties on Monday morning after Boro fell to yet another defeat at the weekend.

The 1-0 loss to Coventry City means Middlesbrough remain down in 22nd place with only 10 points from 11 games, far adrift from where many thought they would be under Wilder’s management this season.

A whole load of speculation has ensued, with the currently out-of-work Dyche inevitably speculated about.

However, as per a report from The Northern Echo, the 51-year-old is not a figure of interest for Middlesbrough as they hunt a new boss to replace Wilder following his sacking after a dismal start to the 2022/23 season and a forgettable 11 months in charge.

The hunt for a new boss…

Dyche’s work in charge of Burnley means he still ranks as one of the most highly-regarded English managers.

Any team with Championship promotion ambitions would be well within their right to eye a swoop for the currently available boss, so it might be somewhat of a surprise to see he’s not even of interest to Middlesbrough.

They seemingly have their eyes elsewhere though, so it will be interesting to see just where Dyche ends up when he does return.

Regardless of him, Boro need to make sure their next appointment is the right one. They have a talented squad but it was the right time for a managerial change, and the new boss will need to get the best out of the current crop of players again to lift them away from the drop and back towards the upper echelons of the Championship.