Middlesbrough moving fast to recruit 39-year-old after Chris Wilder’s sacking, reporter says

Middlesbrough are looking to ‘move fast’ to replace Chris Wilder with Rob Edwards looking increasingly likely to assume the vacant post at the Riverside, Darren Witcoop has said.

Middlesbrough’s move to part ways with Wilder looked like one that has been coming for a while now.

He’s viewed as one of the Championship’s top managers but after a dismal start to the new season and an underwhelming stint in charge at the Riverside on the whole, the time has come for a change in manager.

Reporter John Percy stated shortly after the sacking that former Watford boss Edwards is seen as a strong contender, with an interview to take place this week.

Now though, another trusted reporter in the form of Witcoop has now said that Edwards is looking increasingly likely to replace Wilder in the north east. Boro are said to be moving fast in their move to bring him in.

Boro to move fast with Rob Edwards expected to replace Chris Wilder. Looking increasingly likely. If Cardiff were interested, they’ve left it too late — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) October 3, 2022

The race begins…

The Middlesbrough job is one plenty of managers will want a crack at.

They’ve got a strong squad and were seen as serious promotion contenders before the start of the season, so a new boss will be determined to come in and maximise the big potential in this talented squad after Wilder’s sacking.

Edwards is certainly right to be among those keen on the job too. He deserved a better crack of the whip at Watford and he’ll be keen to prove himself as a Championship calibre boss, but it remains to be seen if he gets the chance to do so at the Riverside as they look to bring in a new manager sooner rather than later.