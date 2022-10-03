Middlesbrough line up Wilder replacement with 39-year-old set for interview

Middlesbrough are set to interview Rob Edwards for the vacant managers role, following the sacking of Chris Wilder earlier this morning, according to The Telegraph journalist John Percy.

Middlesbrough announced they had parted company with Wilder this morning following a string of less than satisfactory performances and results. They are 22nd in the Championship table after 11 games played, winning just twice during that time.

Chairman Steve Gibson moved on quickly last time they parted company with a manager, with Wilder taking over from Neil Warnock just days after the latter’s sacking, and it looks to be no different this time around.

According to Percy, Middlesbrough are set to get their interview process underway with former Watford and Forest Green Rovers boss Edwards in the frame to take the reins.

Percy also points towards the Bournemouth job as one to keep an eye on, especially considering Wilder had been linked to the role after the sacking of Scott Parker.

A solid replacement…

Edwards wasn’t given a fair crack of the whip at Watford and many believe he was sacked prematurely. He showed flashes of what he is capable of as a Championship manager and so could be a good fit for Middlesbrough if he is given the job.

His style of play isn’t too dissimilar to what Wilder wanted to play at the Riverside. Therefore it won’t be too much of a deviation for the players, meaning, in theory, that they will be less likely to struggle to adjust.

Wilder wasn’t getting the best out of Boro and they were drastically underperforming. Whoever takes over will need to steady the ship first of all and then get some form under their belts to get away from the bottom three and up into the top half of the table.